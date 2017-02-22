Wednesday , 22 February 2017
PCB saved Sharjeel, Latif from imprisonment: Shoaib Akhtar

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 22, 2017 In Sports 0
Akhtar pronounced both players should be grateful to a board. PHOTO: AFPAkhtar pronounced both players should be grateful to a board. PHOTO: AFP

Former quick bowler Shoaib Akhtar pronounced on Wednesday that a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has saved provisionally dangling batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif from probable seizure over crime allegations.

The Islamabad United span was provisionally dangling from a ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to allegations of fixing. They were subsequently sent behind to Pakistan from a United Arab Emirates.

Addressing a media, Akhtar pronounced that a process with that a house conducted a review has saved a batsmen from imprisonment.

Sharjeel maintains innocence, says bookie sheltered himself as fan

“PCB has saved both players [Sharjeel and Latif] from imprisonment,” he said, adding that a twin should be grateful to a board.

“PSL regulating box should be resolved as per a law and should be investigated entirely [for destiny as well],” he added.

Shahid Afridi announces retirement from general cricket

Meanwhile, a former pacer also pronounced that Shahid Afridi does merit some arrange of confirmation from a house given a all-rounder late this week following a 20-year career for Pakistan.

“Even yet as a actor no one gives we a farewell, we can ask a PCB to give him some arrange of confirmation such as a cooking or a triumphal function,” he said. “After all, he served a nation for 20 years.”

