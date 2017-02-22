War of difference as state apportion snatches reporter’s cellphone in Supreme Court

A fight of difference pennyless out between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and reporters outward a Supreme Court as media group lodged a criticism against ‘harassment’ of their co-worker during a hands of a state minister.
Reporters threatened to criticism a coverage of government’s daily press lecture outward a peak justice per a record of a stability Panama Papers case.
State Minister of Information Technology Anusha Rehman, sources said, snatched a mobile phone from a TV publisher who was reportedly recording a video inside a courtroom.
Rehman, reports suggested, ‘threatened’ publisher Azam Gill with 14 years in prison, observant she would ask a Federal Investigation Agency to book him underneath a Cyber Crime Act.
When a sloganeering increased, Railways Minister Khawaja Saeed Rafique attempted to damp a protesting reporters by condemning a act of snatching a cellphone. He, however, pronounced a laws do not concede anyone, including media, to take mobile phones in a courtroom.
Yet, a reporters were dissatisfied and insisted Rehman to publicly apologize to a reporter. “Boycott until Anusha Rehman offers open apology,” they kept shouting.
At this moment, State Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb offering mediation, suggesting a apart assembly of reporters in her bureau though it was declined by a reporters.
Rafique, ignoring a protest, attempted to continue with his press speak though many channels took him off air.
