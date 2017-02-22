Wednesday , 22 February 2017
French ecologist de Rugy says he backs Macron for president

French ecologist de Rugy says he backs Macron for president
Francois de Rugy has done his preference on who he is subsidy in a arriving presidential election.

PARIS: Francois de Rugy, who stood unsuccessfully as an ecology claimant in a primaries of a left that inaugurated Socialist Benoit Hamon as a candidate, pronounced on Wednesday he would behind centrist Emmanuel Macron for a presidency.

De Rugy won 3.82 per cent of a opinion in those Jan primaries and has been vicious of Hamon’s policies.

French leaders try to branch ire over purported military rape

Most new opinion polls put Macron among a heading possibilities in a close-fought presidential race.

“For me, it’s not togetherness for a possess consequence that we see, I’ve been observant we wish a togetherness of a left and of on-going army in that we embody Emmanuel Macron,” de Rugy pronounced on France Info radio.

“That’s because we pull this end currently that we wish to take partial in a renovation of politics that Emmanuel Macron has launched,” he added.

Environmentalist politics are separate in a country. Greens celebration claimant Yannick Jadot, who is station for a presidency himself and whom polls uncover picking adult between one and dual per cent of a vote, is in talks with Hamon about an electoral agreement underneath that Jadot would repel in Hamon’s favour.

