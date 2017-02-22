On normal ostrich eggs import 1.8 kilogrammes each, that is equal to about 40 hen eggs. PHOTO: AYESHA MIR/EXPRESS
KARACHI : If we are walking on or flitting by a streets in Faran Housing Society in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area, we might find yourself interlude to peek during a dual seven-and-a-half-feet high ostriches and dual mad rams that reside in a area.
These singular pets go to Aleem Paracha, who stands accidentally petting a necks of his dual ostriches outward his house.
Paracha is lustful of animals and has some-more than 30 animals vital during his house, with a ostriches, rams and peacocks kept outward a residence in an enclosing fenced off by a three-foot-high steel fence. He also has deer, hens and singular birds inside his residence in cages.
“I bought these dual ostriches 5 years ago from South Africa; they were usually chicks then,” pronounced Paracha, adding their value is now around Rs0.5 million each.
Two immature boys have been hired to take caring of a rams. PHOTO: AYESHA MIR/EXPRESS
He hereditary an seductiveness in pets from his father. Paracha pronounced he privately prefers a masculine ostrich, as it has glossy feathers and a pinkish beak. An ostrich’s eggs are a biggest on Earth, with an normal weight of 1.8 kilogrammes, that is roughly equal to 40 hen eggs.
The animals are looked after by Paracha and his friend, Asim Zaman, who share a adore for animals, generally birds.
The ostriches ramble around their domain and are accessible adequate to poise for selfies with passersby. “I come here any day to play with them,” pronounced six-year-old Ayan Ali who lives down a street.
He pronounced he visits a animals daily and has turn friends with them. “[My friends and I] play cricket here and even provoke a ostriches and peacocks though they never harm us,” he said.
The caring and feeding of singular animals
“We have attempted to multiply a ostriches here though their eggs are so outrageous that they need special incubators and can't be hatched in a ones we use for other birds,” pronounced Paracha adding, that they attempted incubating 10 eggs a few years ago, of that 4 baby ostriches were innate though nothing of them survived. After that incident, they started offered a eggs in a marketplace for Rs5,000 each.
Passersby mostly stop by for a peek during Paracha’s surprising pets. PHOTO: AYESHA MIR/EXPRESS
Almost all a animals in a residence have a same eating habits — they eat grass, wheat, oats, flakes and gram. “We buy food in bulk for a whole month, that costs an normal of Rs20,000 per month,” common a guard, who takes caring of a animals when Paracha and Zaman are both during work.
Paracha, who also runs his family business of panoply and handicrafts, travels extensively for work and has hired dual kids specifically to demeanour after a rams, who are usually accessible with children. The rams were brought from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
“He plays with us we feed him while sitting beside him,” pronounced a 10-year-old caretaker of a rams, petting one who was cumulative since a dual animals mostly quarrel any other and strike their heads into a wall.
Paracha bought a dual ostriches from South Africa when they were chicks. PHOTO: AYESHA MIR/EXPRESS
The twin also has singular class from Africa, a Vulturine Guineafowl. According to Zaman, usually 10 birds have been exported to Pakistan, of that usually 4 are alive.
To strengthen a animals and a people vital in a area, Zaman and Parachi have hired 8 guards and have commissioned cameras to keep an eye on a activities of a animals.
Paracha and Zaman also have a Vulturine Guineafowl from Africa. PHOTO: AYESHA MIR/EXPRESS
They pronounced they have performed licences for all a class they are housing. For animals not found in internal forests, there is no looseness needed, explained Paracha.
Take a wildlife safari on this Karachi street
On normal ostrich eggs import 1.8 kilogrammes each, that is equal to about 40 hen eggs. PHOTO: AYESHA MIR/EXPRESS
