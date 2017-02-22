A MaxxPro Dash in use during Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan. The US Army has awarded Navistar Defense a USD35 million agreement to build 40 of these MRAPs for Pakistan. PHOTO COURTESY: IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly
Pakistan has postulated a $35 million agreement to a US association for production 40 mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles.
The agreement is given to Navistar Defence underneath US Foreign Military Sales Contract, according to IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly.
Pakistan grants US association $35m agreement to make MRAP vehicles
A MaxxPro Dash in use during Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan. The US Army has awarded Navistar Defense a USD35 million agreement to build 40 of these MRAPs for Pakistan. PHOTO COURTESY: IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly
Pakistan has postulated a $35 million agreement to a US association for production 40 mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles.
The agreement is given to Navistar Defence underneath US Foreign Military Sales Contract, according to IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly.
16 new JF-17 Thunder jets combined to PAF 14-Squadron
The understanding also includes production of several support items, contractors logistics and technical support services.
The production will take place in West Point, Mississippi, and Pakistan, and will be finished by Oct 31, 2018.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
How Lindsay Lohan found condolence during 30
February 22, 2017
Australia lauds Pakistan’s efforts for informal peace
February 21, 2017
LHC suspends presentation fixation regulatory bodies underneath ...
February 21, 2017