Pakistan grants US association $35m agreement to make MRAP vehicles

A MaxxPro Dash in use during Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan. The US Army has awarded Navistar Defense a USD35 million agreement to build 40 of these MRAPs for Pakistan. PHOTO COURTESY: IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly

Pakistan has postulated a $35 million agreement to a US association for production 40 mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) MaxxPro Dash DXM vehicles.

The agreement is given to Navistar Defence underneath US Foreign Military Sales Contract, according to IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly.

The understanding also includes production of several support items, contractors logistics and technical support services.

The production will take place in West Point, Mississippi, and Pakistan, and will be finished by Oct 31, 2018.

