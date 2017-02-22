The Panama Papers review is already an action-packed eventuality with hostile parties not blank any possibility to gibe a other side. To supplement to this drama, a PML-N politicians and reporters sealed horns outward a Supreme Court on Feb 22 after IT apportion Anusha Rehman allegedly seized a mobile phone of publisher Azam Gill and threatened him with 14 years in prison. To move this act to everyone’s notice, reporters motionless to criticism right when railway apportion Khawaja Saad Rafique was about to residence a government’s daily press discussion on Panamagate. First thing first, when a apportion believes they can substitute a law and manhandle a chairman for what they consider is wrong, we have a problem. No one should be authorised to use their absolute position as a approach to manipulate events; manners and laws contingency run their march for any and each citizen and there should be no exception.
Having pronounced that, a publisher village also needs to honour a manners and regulations of critical institutions such as a Supreme Court where this hapless eventuality took place. While justly protesting a manhandling of their colleague, many reporters argued that when politicians are famous to use their mobile phones inside a Supreme Court premises, reporters who do so should not be reprimanded. As a citizen of a country, everybody one contingency acknowledge when they are wrong and try to make justification instead of indicating fingers during others who are committing a same offence.
Interestingly, railway apportion Rafique insisted he contingency not be questioned since he was not a one who committed a act. Despite being a comparison PML-N politician, Rafique did not wish to take shortcoming for what his co-worker did or solve a matter as per a protesters’ wishes. One hopes such acts will not be steady in a destiny and that matters will be resolved with simple decency.
Drama envelops Supreme Court
