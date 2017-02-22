Wednesday , 22 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Interior method rises transport anathema on Ayyan Ali

Interior method rises transport anathema on Ayyan Ali

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 22, 2017 In Commerce 0
Interior method rises transport anathema on Ayyan Ali
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Supermodel Ayyan Ali. PHOTO: FILE

Supermodel Ayyan Ali. PHOTO: FILE

LAHORE: Following directions from a Supreme Court, a Ministry of Interior private on Wednesday a name of supermodel Ayyan Ali from a Exit Control List.

“It has been motionless to undo a name of Ms Ayyan Ali… from a Exit Control List,” review a Ministry of Interior notification, that is accessible with The Express Tribune.

“All departments endangered are intimated and asked to act accordingly”.

Ayyan was arrested on Mar 14, 2015, on a charges of income laundering after etiquette officials recovered $506,000 from her luggage during a Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport before she could house a moody to Dubai.

No limitation on Ayyan’s travel: CJP

A etiquette justice in Nov 2015 indicted Ayyan for attempting to filch out some-more than $500,000, to that she pleaded ‘not guilty’.

She was postulated bail in Jul 2015 after spending scarcely 4 months in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail — and after her legal remand was extended during slightest 16 times.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Interior method rises transport anathema on Ayyan Ali
Seven Earth-like planets detected around singular star
A charge for a Rangers
Kashmir: an choice view
Uncertain times
Drama envelops Supreme Court
Pakistan attracts financier seductiveness during Aspire World summit
It’s about women, but women
Great news for US oil companies and a chosen in bad countries
More dodgy dealings
Take a wildlife safari on this Karachi street
War of difference as state apportion snatches reporter’s cellphone in Supreme Court

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions