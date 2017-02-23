KARACHI: Police officials carried out a late-night combing operation in Karachi on Wednesday, impediment scarcely 30 suspects.
The combing operation was carried out by Gulshan Division military in a closeness of a Central Jail in a city’s Ghausia Colony locality – a same area where Rangers detected a hovel being dug by terrorists for a designed jailbreak.
According to a Police Superintendent Dr Fahad, as many as 200 military commandos are participating in a combing operation. He pronounced a whole area has been cordoned off and no one is being authorised enter or leave but biometric corroboration of their documents.
30 suspects arrested in Karachi combing operation
KARACHI: Police officials carried out a late-night combing operation in Karachi on Wednesday, impediment scarcely 30 suspects.
The combing operation was carried out by Gulshan Division military in a closeness of a Central Jail in a city’s Ghausia Colony locality – a same area where Rangers detected a hovel being dug by terrorists for a designed jailbreak.
According to a Police Superintendent Dr Fahad, as many as 200 military commandos are participating in a combing operation. He pronounced a whole area has been cordoned off and no one is being authorised enter or leave but biometric corroboration of their documents.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
A charge for a Rangers
February 22, 2017
Drama envelops Supreme Court
February 22, 2017
More dodgy dealings
February 22, 2017
‘First picture’ of a operative Samsung Galaxy ...
February 22, 2017