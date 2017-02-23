Thursday , 23 February 2017
Two killed in blast in Lahore’s Defence area

At slightest dual people have died and 6 were harmed in an apparent ‘generator blast’ in Lahore’s Defence area.

Rescue officials pronounced they reached a ‘bomb site’ after receiving a call that a glow has damaged out in Defence’s market.

Police have also cordoned off a area and are perplexing to to acsertain a means of a blast

