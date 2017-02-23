Han, 27, has a good fan sovereignty that supports him. PHOTO COURTESY: IC
For anyone who wants to get a improved bargain of Chinese fandom nowadays, a initial organisation we competence wish to investigate are a Lu fans – supporters of Chinese singer/actor Lu Han, one of a hottest stars in a nation lately.
Dubbed by unfamiliar media as a “Chinese Justin Bieber,” a 27-year-old Beijing-born luminary has perceived an impossibly comfortable acquire given returning home after finale his agreement with a South Korean cocktail organisation EXO in 2014.
Recently he finished his entrance uncover during a China Central Television Spring Festival Gala on Jan 27 and was awarded a 2016 Figure of a Year endowment by a China News Service along with vast names such as American-Chinese physicist Chen-Ning Yang.
It’s tough for anyone vital in China to omit a extraordinary online sum involving Lu and his fans – a post of his on Sina Weibo that had 100,252,605 comments was famous by a Guinness Book of World Records in 2015 as “the many rarely commented on Sina Weibo post.” A post he done on a eve of a Lantern Festival (February 10) garnered 1.18 million likes and was reposted 1.84 million times.
Moreover, he binds annals on many Chinese digital song platforms such as Tencent Music where his 2015 manuscript Reloaded we sole some-more than 3 million copies. Lu is also during a tip of a Star Box-office Chart on nuomi.com, one of a country’s largest online ticket-buying platforms, for a 2016 China-Hollywood co-production The Great Wall, in that he plays a soldier Peng Yong.
While some negligence these numbers, job Lu fans naocanfen (senseless fans), his fan bottom indeed sees ancillary their statue as a critical cause.
Dedicated fan base
“These sum are combined bit by bit by millions of Lu fans, not people who desert their personal lives to work online or supposed shuijun,” pronounced Tian Tian, one of a managers of a Lu Han Bar, a Lu fan bar on Chinese forum height Baidu Tieba. In China, shuijun, or “water army,” refers to people who are paid to post messages online to boost a target’s online influence.
“Most of us are receptive people who know where a operation between star-chasing and a personal lives lies,” a 27-year-old woman, also a Lu fan for a past 4 years, told a Global Times on Monday.
With 3.25 million purebred members, a Lu Han Bar is substantially a country’s largest Lu fan club. It encompasses not usually online platforms, though also 33 offline bend clubs in China and other countries and regions including a US and Australia. The fan bar has a sum of 300 managers.
Every morning, hundreds of thousands of members inundate a online Lu Han Bar to sign-in and share news about Lu. It is “very most like disciples carrying out their unchanging morning prayer,” describes GQ China in an in-depth 2015 news on Lu fans.
For Tian, her day as bar manager starts by creation a daily post in that fans can hail any other and afterwards she moves on to browsing by posts about Lu on a height to shade out “unqualified” ones, while others in a club’s operative organisation refurbish a star’s schedule, music, videos and cinema with a latest happenings.
“We don’t get paid. We do this quite out of a adore for Lu,” pronounced Tian. “We use a giveaway time to conduct a club, so there are no such things as full-time or part-time jobs here.”
According to Tian, a club’s usually income is from self-made equipment associated to a star, that “are sole during a lowest cost probable to fans.” Any income warranted from these sales are usually used for activities associated to their idol. Additionally, a organisation has been carrying out gift work in Lu’s name for years.
“This started about dual years ago when Lu came behind to China and started to have some-more leisure to correlate with fans,” pronounced Tian. “Lu asked us to present income to gift instead of promulgation him birthday gifts each year.”
Healthy relationship
The Great Wall, that expelled in China on Dec 6, 2016 and debuted in Europe in January, now binds a 5/10 on Chinese media examination height Douban.
The film opens adult in a US, UK and South America on Friday. Some netizens have started wondering if revolutionary Lu fans in these countries will finish adult artificially pulling a film’s rating adult to an 8/10 on a examination platform.
“We’ve told fans to go rate a film formed on their loyal feelings after examination it, instead of deliberately giving it a fake rating on Douban,” pronounced Tian.
This outlook reflects a fan group’s welfare for a certain and healthy attribute with their idol.
Which isn’t to contend there aren’t fans who go overboard. However, “crazy” fans who go to extremes such as ambushing a star during home or straightforwardly resorting to Internet bullying when they see anyone badmouth a statue online are seen as “illegitimate fans” by a group.
Lu fans operation in age from primary propagandize students to comparison citizens, according to Tian. With such a vast group, Tian thinks it is usually healthy that there will be some nonconformist fans among a millions of healthy fans.
“Many Lu fans we know were innate after 1995,” Mu Tou, a 25-year-old Lu fan, told a Global Times. “And it’s loyal that many of them are only kids and infrequently are rude.”
In a eyes of many of Lu’s fans, Lu is most some-more than only a handsome-looking star who is good natured and humble. He is polite, “sweet to fans,” overworked and “sometimes like a vast child who is a bit ungainly with words.”
“For me, he is an instance to live adult to,” pronounced Mu. “He always inspires me to turn a chairman like him – a certain and demure chairman who never whines about life.”
This essay creatively seemed on Global Times.
