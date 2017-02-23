Thursday , 23 February 2017
Nicole Kidman rejects work for family

Actor Nicole Kidman says she turns down work that doesn’t fit in around her children’s propagandize year.

“My time is precious. we consider once we strech a certain age, a time becomes impossibly important. You’re like. I’m lifting a 6 and an 8 year aged who are in propagandize so there’s usually a certain amounts of time we can work since of their propagandize year,” Nicole told Australia’s Studio 10.

Not happy: Hollywood is dead, says Nicole Kidman

She added, “That means we pass on things a lot since eventually – and this is only me – my family life is a many critical thing to me so I’m not going to imperil that in any approach figure or form.”

The Big Little Lies actor who has daughters Sunday, eight, and Faith, six, with father Keith Urban and Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, with former-husband and actor Tom Cruise, pronounced that she feels “so lucky” to be married to Keith.

Nicole Kidman remembers her days of thunder

“Keith and we always contend that we are only so propitious to have any other. In this world, to be means to come behind to that adore and that strength is so nutritive and powerful. And we am entrance adult an 11-year marriage anniversary, 12 years together, and that’s a large thing. And that is by comprehensive joining and kindness, a enterprise to strengthen and assistance any other, what a attribute is,” she said.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.

