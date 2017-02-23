Thursday , 23 February 2017
Turkish troops says 56 Islamic State militants killed in Syria

Turkish troops says 56 Islamic State militants killed in Syria

Turkish troops says 56 Islamic State militants killed in Syria
Fifty-six Islamic State militants were killed by Turkey-backed army around a Syrian city of al Bab and by US-led bloc atmosphere strikes in a latest operations on Wednesday, a Turkish troops pronounced on Thursday.

Turkish artillery glow also strike 104 Islamic State targets, including buildings and inebriated vehicles, a army pronounced in a statement, reiterating it had mostly determined control in a residential areas of al Bab.

Turkey’s army pronounced 11 of a militants were killed in atmosphere strikes by bloc forces, while a rest were killed in artillery glow and clashes during operations in al Bab.

On Feb 21st, Forty-four IS militants were killed by Turkey-backed operations around a Syrian city of al Bab and in US-led bloc atmosphere strikes.

One Turkish infantryman was also killed and dual were bleeding during work to transparent landmines and explosives in a area, a army pronounced on Monday, reiterating that it had mostly determined control in a residential areas of al Bab.

The Islamic State stronghold, 30 km (20 miles) from a Turkish border, has been a primary aim given Turkey launched an intrusion with Syrian rebels final Aug to pull a militants from a limit and forestall gains by a Kurdish militia.

Meanwhile, a UN-brokered Syria assent talks restart in Geneva currently (Thursday) after a 10-month interregnum that has seen a antithesis enervated and domestic shake in a unfamiliar powers moulding a conflict.

