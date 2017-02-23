Afghan attach� final reopening of Pak-Afghan border

Omar Zakhilwal says a closure is causing ‘hardships’ for people on both sides. PHOTO: OMAR ZAKHILWAL FACEBOOK
ISLAMABAD: Afghan attach� to Islamabad Omar Zakhilwal has demanded authorities to free a Torkham border, observant a closure is causing ‘hardships’ for people on both sides.
Pakistan has indicted Afghanistan of harbouring a militants who have carried out a many new attacks in a country.
Minutes after a Sehwan self-murder attack, that killed over 80 people, confidence army sealed a Pak-Afghan border for all sorts of communication indefinitely. Pakistan Army also changed complicated artillery towards a limit in Chaman and Torkham districts.
Nearly a dozen training camps and hideouts of a militant groups were broken and over a dozen terrorists — including a tip tutor of self-murder bombers — were also killed in dual days of artillery shelling by Pakistan Army on a border.
“As partial of a discerning de-escalation of a prevalent tragedy between Afghanistan and Pakistan, as concluded in a talks with a applicable Pak authorities a integrate of days ago, Torkham, Spin Boldak and other channel points should have reopened by now though unfortunately still sojourn shut,” a attach� pronounced in a matter on Thursday.
“In fact, grave trade and movement channel points between a dual countries, underneath no circumstances, should have been sealed in a initial place, both as per Afghanistan-Pakistan Trade and Transit Agreement (APTTA) and also Afghanistan’s land-locked nation movement right as per general rules.”
Zakhilwal voiced wish that a Pakistan troops would open a limit “without causing serve hardships”.
