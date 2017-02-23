Afghan attach� final reopening of Pak-Afghan border

Thursday , 23 February 2017
Afghan attaché final reopening of Pak-Afghan border

Afghan attaché final reopening of Pak-Afghan border
Omar Zakhilwal says a closure is causing 'hardships' for people on both sides.

ISLAMABAD: Afghan attach� to Islamabad Omar Zakhilwal has demanded authorities to free a Torkham border, observant a closure is causing ‘hardships’ for people on both sides.

Pakistan has indicted Afghanistan of harbouring a militants who have carried out a many new attacks in a country.

Minutes after a Sehwan self-murder attack, that killed over 80 people, confidence army sealed a Pak-Afghan border for all sorts of communication indefinitely. Pakistan Army also changed complicated artillery towards a limit in Chaman and Torkham districts.

Nearly a dozen training camps and hideouts of a militant groups were broken and over a dozen terrorists — including a tip tutor of self-murder bombers — were also killed in dual days of artillery shelling by Pakistan Army on a border.

Pakistan shuts down limit with Afghanistan

“As partial of a discerning de-escalation of a prevalent tragedy between Afghanistan and Pakistan, as concluded in a talks with a applicable Pak authorities a integrate of days ago, Torkham, Spin Boldak and other channel points should have reopened by now though unfortunately still sojourn shut,” a attach� pronounced in a matter on Thursday.

“In fact, grave trade and movement channel points between a dual countries, underneath no circumstances, should have been sealed in a initial place, both as per Afghanistan-Pakistan Trade and Transit Agreement (APTTA) and also Afghanistan’s land-locked nation movement right as per general rules.”

Zakhilwal voiced wish that a Pakistan troops would open a limit “without causing serve hardships”.

