Weibo is still gaining new users quick while Twitter stagnates. PHOTO: TECH IN ASIA
“Gotta pointer adult for Twitter, differently I’d never know what a President is doing – pronounced nobody to nobody.” That’s how one Twitterer greeted a news that a amicable network combined usually dual million users during a US choosing even yet it was constantly in a news as a primary soundboard of a tub-thumping Donald Trump.
Twitter mislaid users in early 2016 and afterwards unsuccessful to grow most as a year progressed.
Over in China, Twitter counterpart Weibo is still soaring. It now has 313 million users active any month, a association suggested yesterday, contra 319 million on Twitter. At their really opposite rates of growth, Weibo will positively transcend Twitter in a subsequent turn of gain reports after a Jan to Mar quarter.
PHOTO: TECH IN ASIA
Although there’s flattering most 0 overlie between Twitter and Weibo in their user base, it’s a distinguished contrariety of fortunes. Both have challenging rivals – Twitter is adult opposite Facebook, while Weibo battles WeChat – that are themselves flourishing strongly.
“By building improved communication channels between users, Weibo avoided Twitter’s predestine of apropos a one-way digital soapbox for celebrities and companies,” says Leo Sun, an researcher during The Motley Fool. The Chinese app has seen a new bang in live streaming. Unlike with Twitter’s Periscope, Weibo’s live viewers can give practical gifts – that cost genuine income – to broadcasters, enlivening a solid tide of interesting live content.
China’s Weibo will shortly have some-more users than Twitter
Weibo is still gaining new users quick while Twitter stagnates. PHOTO: TECH IN ASIA
“Gotta pointer adult for Twitter, differently I’d never know what a President is doing – pronounced nobody to nobody.” That’s how one Twitterer greeted a news that a amicable network combined usually dual million users during a US choosing even yet it was constantly in a news as a primary soundboard of a tub-thumping Donald Trump.
Twitter mislaid users in early 2016 and afterwards unsuccessful to grow most as a year progressed.
Twitter is now value reduction than a Chinese clone
Over in China, Twitter counterpart Weibo is still soaring. It now has 313 million users active any month, a association suggested yesterday, contra 319 million on Twitter. At their really opposite rates of growth, Weibo will positively transcend Twitter in a subsequent turn of gain reports after a Jan to Mar quarter.
PHOTO: TECH IN ASIA
Although there’s flattering most 0 overlie between Twitter and Weibo in their user base, it’s a distinguished contrariety of fortunes. Both have challenging rivals – Twitter is adult opposite Facebook, while Weibo battles WeChat – that are themselves flourishing strongly.
Twitter plunges 19% on news Google won’t bid
Twitter and Facebook are blocked in China.
“By building improved communication channels between users, Weibo avoided Twitter’s predestine of apropos a one-way digital soapbox for celebrities and companies,” says Leo Sun, an researcher during The Motley Fool. The Chinese app has seen a new bang in live streaming. Unlike with Twitter’s Periscope, Weibo’s live viewers can give practical gifts – that cost genuine income – to broadcasters, enlivening a solid tide of interesting live content.
This essay creatively seemed on Tech in Asia.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Sacked Turkish academics take criticism to a ...
February 23, 2017
46 schools close down opposite K-P over ...
February 23, 2017
Nicole Kidman rejects work for family
February 23, 2017
Interior method rises transport anathema on Ayyan ...
February 22, 2017