Afghan President Ashraf Ghani with Chinese President Xi Jinping. PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING: China’s counterclaim method on Thursday discharged reports Chinese infantry vehicles were patrolling inside Afghanistan, observant a dual countries were usually carrying out counter-terrorism operations along their common border.
This month, a Central Asia-Caucasus Analyst think-tank pronounced in a news on a website that Chinese infantry were on Afghan dirt conducting dilemma patrols with their Afghan counterparts.
That followed a identical news in an Indian media opening in November. Defence method orator Ren Guoqiang pronounced Chinese open confidence departments had counter-terrorism team-work along a China-Afghanistan border.
“This is law coercion bodies from China and Afghanistan, in suitability with a shared agreement on strengthening limit law enforcement, conducting team-work along a limit so as to jointly lift out counter-terrorism and to quarrel opposite cross-border crime,” Ren told a monthly news briefing.
“Reports in unfamiliar media of Chinese infantry vehicles patrolling inside Afghanistan do not settle with a facts,” he added, mostly repeating a identical method matter from November.
China and Afghanistan share a 76-km (50 mile) widen of limit in a remote, alpine dilemma of Central Asia.
China has prolonged been endangered that instability in Afghanistan could brief over into a violence-prone Xinjiang segment in China’s distant west, home to a Muslim Uighur people, where hundreds of people have died in new years in disturbance blamed by China on militants.
China has also worked with Pakistan and a United States to attorney assent talks to finish Afghanistan’s Taliban rebellion that has raged there for 15 years.
China again dismisses reports of troops patrols in Afghanistan
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani with Chinese President Xi Jinping. PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING: China’s counterclaim method on Thursday discharged reports Chinese infantry vehicles were patrolling inside Afghanistan, observant a dual countries were usually carrying out counter-terrorism operations along their common border.
This month, a Central Asia-Caucasus Analyst think-tank pronounced in a news on a website that Chinese infantry were on Afghan dirt conducting dilemma patrols with their Afghan counterparts.
That followed a identical news in an Indian media opening in November. Defence method orator Ren Guoqiang pronounced Chinese open confidence departments had counter-terrorism team-work along a China-Afghanistan border.
Russia, China foster holding Taliban off UN sanctions list
“This is law coercion bodies from China and Afghanistan, in suitability with a shared agreement on strengthening limit law enforcement, conducting team-work along a limit so as to jointly lift out counter-terrorism and to quarrel opposite cross-border crime,” Ren told a monthly news briefing.
“Reports in unfamiliar media of Chinese infantry vehicles patrolling inside Afghanistan do not settle with a facts,” he added, mostly repeating a identical method matter from November.
China and Afghanistan share a 76-km (50 mile) widen of limit in a remote, alpine dilemma of Central Asia.
China has prolonged been endangered that instability in Afghanistan could brief over into a violence-prone Xinjiang segment in China’s distant west, home to a Muslim Uighur people, where hundreds of people have died in new years in disturbance blamed by China on militants.
China has also worked with Pakistan and a United States to attorney assent talks to finish Afghanistan’s Taliban rebellion that has raged there for 15 years.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
BBC publisher faces 5 years jail for ...
February 23, 2017
Pakistan attracts financier seductiveness during Aspire World ...
February 22, 2017
Pakistan grants US association $35m agreement to ...
February 22, 2017
How Lindsay Lohan found condolence during 30
February 22, 2017