Thursday , 23 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » corporate results: Byco Petroleum reports Rs180m distinction for half year

corporate results: Byco Petroleum reports Rs180m distinction for half year

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 23, 2017 In Showbiz 0
corporate results: Byco Petroleum reports Rs180m distinction for half year
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: Byco Pakistan Petroleum Limited has reported a combined net distinction of Rs180.04 million for a half year finished Dec 31, 2016 on a behind of aloft sales and reduce expenses, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

The oil selling association had requisitioned a net detriment of Rs448.77 million in a same duration of a prior year.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in during Rs0.18 for Jul-Dec 2016 compared to detriment per share of Rs0.46 in a analogous duration of prior year. Its share cost fell 1.05%, or Rs0.23, to tighten during Rs21.65 with a volume of 2.50 million shares during a Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Gross sales increasing 9% to Rs53.04 billion from Rs48.80 billion. Selling and placement waste forsaken 41% to Rs915.85 million from Rs1.54 billion. Financial charges fell 8% to Rs1.19 billion from Rs1.30 billion.

The company, however, unsuccessful to step adult expansion in a Oct-Dec 2016 quarter. Its combined distinction in a entertain forsaken 50% to Rs122.87 million (EPS during Rs0.13) from Rs243.47 million (EPS Rs0.25) in a analogous duration of prior year. The strike to distinction came essentially in a arise of aloft other waste and reduce other income.

Other waste surged 89% to Rs254.67 million from Rs135.06 million. Other income fell 64% to Rs304.04 million from Rs848.47 million.

Exchange waste for a association also played a vicious purpose in holding a half-year accounts in a black and pulling distinction down in a final quarter.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 24th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Pope suggests ‘better to be non-believer than false Catholic’
Tangible resolution to ongoing domestic turmoil?
CPEC projects: Energy forum speakers underline pivotal goals
Corporate corner: Honda Atlas conducts BR-V exam expostulate in Bali
Foreign exchange: SBP’s pot go over $17 billion
Pakistan-UK ties to be showcased by impressive exhibition
Antitrust physique stops USC from awarding automation contract
Industrialists advise of shutdown opposite SEPA’s notices
Another spate of terrorism
corporate results: Byco Petroleum reports Rs180m distinction for half year
‘Science can now mislay joyless memories from mind’
Afghan attach� final reopening of Pak-Afghan border

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions