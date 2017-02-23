corporate results: Byco Petroleum reports Rs180m distinction for half year

KARACHI: Byco Pakistan Petroleum Limited has reported a combined net distinction of Rs180.04 million for a half year finished Dec 31, 2016 on a behind of aloft sales and reduce expenses, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.
The oil selling association had requisitioned a net detriment of Rs448.77 million in a same duration of a prior year.
Earnings per share (EPS) came in during Rs0.18 for Jul-Dec 2016 compared to detriment per share of Rs0.46 in a analogous duration of prior year. Its share cost fell 1.05%, or Rs0.23, to tighten during Rs21.65 with a volume of 2.50 million shares during a Pakistan Stock Exchange.
Gross sales increasing 9% to Rs53.04 billion from Rs48.80 billion. Selling and placement waste forsaken 41% to Rs915.85 million from Rs1.54 billion. Financial charges fell 8% to Rs1.19 billion from Rs1.30 billion.
The company, however, unsuccessful to step adult expansion in a Oct-Dec 2016 quarter. Its combined distinction in a entertain forsaken 50% to Rs122.87 million (EPS during Rs0.13) from Rs243.47 million (EPS Rs0.25) in a analogous duration of prior year. The strike to distinction came essentially in a arise of aloft other waste and reduce other income.
Other waste surged 89% to Rs254.67 million from Rs135.06 million. Other income fell 64% to Rs304.04 million from Rs848.47 million.
Exchange waste for a association also played a vicious purpose in holding a half-year accounts in a black and pulling distinction down in a final quarter.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 24th, 2017.
