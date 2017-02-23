Pakistan-UK ties to be showcased by impressive exhibition

FAISALABAD: The United Kingdom will arrange a impressive muster of Pakistan and UK’s attribute over a years in partnership with a Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).
This was settled by British High Commission’s Second Political Secretary Martin Robinson. In a assembly with FCCI Vice President Engineer Ahmed Hassan, he underlined a significance of considerate family between a dual countries and hoped that this attribute will serve grow in a entrance years.
Hassan briefed a assembly about a significance of Faisalabad in a altogether economy of Pakistan. He pronounced that Pakistan is earning $13 billion per annum from a exports of weave and, out of this, Faisalabad’s share is around 55 %.
Hassan pronounced that general institutions are really useful about a destiny expansion of Faisalabad. “Institutions have likely that this city will achieve 8% sum domestic product expansion during a entrance years that clearly indicates a mercantile significance of this colourful city.”
Hassan hoped that a youth’s impasse will produce certain formula within a entrance 5 to 10 years.
He also mentioned a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and pronounced that it will serve raise a industrial as good as mercantile significance of Faisalabad.
“Many Chinese investors are visiting Faisalabad to try business event in M-3 industrial Estate grown by Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FEDMIC).”
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 24th, 2017.
