Thursday , 23 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Foreign exchange: SBP’s pot go over $17 billion

Foreign exchange: SBP’s pot go over $17 billion

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 23, 2017 In Sports 0
Foreign exchange: SBP’s pot go over $17 billion
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

KARACHI: After disappearing for 3 unbroken weeks, unfamiliar sell pot hold by a country’s executive bank purebred an increase, relocating over a $17-billion mark.

Foreign sell pot hold by a State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increasing 0.20% on a weekly basement on Feb 17, according to information expelled by a executive bank on Thursday.

The SBP’s glass unfamiliar sell pot increasing by $34.4 million to $17,027.8 million compared to $16,993.4 million in a prior week. Total glass unfamiliar pot hold by a country, including net pot hold by banks other than a SBP, now mount during $21,929.8 million. Net pot hold by banks amounted to $4,902 million.

Last week SBP’s pot declined on comment of supervision debt and other payments. Over a week ago, a SBP done loan amends of $500 million to a State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 24th, 2017.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Pope suggests ‘better to be non-believer than false Catholic’
Tangible resolution to ongoing domestic turmoil?
CPEC projects: Energy forum speakers underline pivotal goals
Corporate corner: Honda Atlas conducts BR-V exam expostulate in Bali
Foreign exchange: SBP’s pot go over $17 billion
Pakistan-UK ties to be showcased by impressive exhibition
Antitrust physique stops USC from awarding automation contract
Industrialists advise of shutdown opposite SEPA’s notices
Another spate of terrorism
corporate results: Byco Petroleum reports Rs180m distinction for half year
‘Science can now mislay joyless memories from mind’
Afghan attach� final reopening of Pak-Afghan border

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions