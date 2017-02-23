LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited organised a exam expostulate eventuality for media officials in Bali, Indonesia.
It was directed during giving a loyal ambience and knowledge of a all new BR-V, Pakistan’s initial locally made midsize 7 seater SUV, to tip media officials opposite Pakistan.
The participants flew from Pakistan to Bali, Indonesia to take partial in a sparkling event. The BR-V exam expostulate was organised during a scenic Batur Geopark, a site of a active Mount Batur volcano.
With a Solid Wing Face and High Ground Clearance BR-V was a ideal car for a pleasing Batur Geopark. The car is tough and stout that easily adapts to severe terrains and off-track conditions. The participants were anxious by a loftiness of a landscape joined with a comforting BR-V drive.
Corporate corner: Honda Atlas conducts BR-V exam expostulate in Bali
LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited organised a exam expostulate eventuality for media officials in Bali, Indonesia.
It was directed during giving a loyal ambience and knowledge of a all new BR-V, Pakistan’s initial locally made midsize 7 seater SUV, to tip media officials opposite Pakistan.
The participants flew from Pakistan to Bali, Indonesia to take partial in a sparkling event. The BR-V exam expostulate was organised during a scenic Batur Geopark, a site of a active Mount Batur volcano.
With a Solid Wing Face and High Ground Clearance BR-V was a ideal car for a pleasing Batur Geopark. The car is tough and stout that easily adapts to severe terrains and off-track conditions. The participants were anxious by a loftiness of a landscape joined with a comforting BR-V drive.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 24th, 2017.
Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Pope suggests ‘better to be non-believer than ...
February 23, 2017
Industrialists advise of shutdown opposite SEPA’s notices
February 23, 2017
‘Science can now mislay joyless memories from ...
February 23, 2017
Gwadar land prices ascend due to Chinese ...
February 23, 2017