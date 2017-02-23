Thursday , 23 February 2017
Corporate corner: Honda Atlas conducts BR-V exam expostulate in Bali

Posted date : February 23, 2017
LAHORE: Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited organised a exam expostulate eventuality for media officials in Bali, Indonesia.

It was directed during giving a loyal ambience and knowledge of a all new BR-V, Pakistan’s initial locally made midsize 7 seater SUV, to tip media officials opposite Pakistan.

The participants flew from Pakistan to Bali, Indonesia to take partial in a sparkling event. The BR-V exam expostulate was organised during a scenic Batur Geopark, a site of a active Mount Batur volcano.

With a Solid Wing Face and High Ground Clearance BR-V was a ideal car for a pleasing Batur Geopark. The car is tough and stout that easily adapts to severe terrains and off-track conditions.  The participants were anxious by a loftiness of a landscape joined with a comforting BR-V drive.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 24th, 2017.

