Pope suggests ‘better to be non-believer than false Catholic’

Pope suggests ‘better to be non-believer than false Catholic’
Pope Francis gestures as he arrives for his weekly ubiquitous assembly during Paul VI gymnasium on Feb 22, 2016 during a Vatican. PHOTO: AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis delivered another critique of some members of his possess Church on Thursday, suggesting it is improved to be an non-believer than one of “many” Catholics who he pronounced lead a false double life.

In makeshift comments in a oration of his private morning Mass in his residence, he said: “It is a liaison to contend one thing and do another. That is a double life.”

“There are those who contend ‘I am really Catholic, we always go to Mass, we go to this and that association’,” a conduct of a 1.2 billion-member Roman Catholic Church said, according to a Vatican Radio transcript.

Pope decries ‘populist rhetoric’ fuelling fear of immigrants

He pronounced that some of these people should also contend “‘my life is not Christian, we don’t compensate my employees correct salaries, we feat people, we do unwashed business, we refine money, (I lead) a double life’.”

“There are many Catholics who are like this and they means scandal,” he said. “How many times have we all listened people contend ‘if that chairman is a Catholic, it is improved to be an atheist’.”

Pope reveals anti-stress secrets – and it’s not prozac

Since his choosing in 2013, Francis has mostly told Catholics, both priests and lay people, to use what their sacrament preaches.

In his mostly unpretentious sermons, he has cursed passionate abuse of children by priests as being tantamount to a “Satanic Mass”, pronounced Catholics in a mafia excommunicate themselves, and told his possess cardinals to not act as if they were “princes”.

Less than dual months after his election, he pronounced Christians should see atheists as good people if they do good.

