A 13-member Afghan media delegation arrived in Islamabad on Friday, stressing for greater cooperation based on mutual trust rather than blame game to purge the two countries of terrorism
According to the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) the aim of the visit is to let the Afghan media know efforts made by the government of Pakistan on war against terrorism, which is a common threat to both the neighbouring countries.
Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor gave the visiting team a detail briefing about the Pak-Afghan border and efforts have been made so far.
DG ISPR also shared the details of meeting of Afghan Defence Attache in the United Kingdom with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his recent visit to London.
The visiting delegation told that Gen Qamar, while expressing his views said, “Every Afghan is dear to me as every Pakistani, I am as hurt for every Afghan who is a victim of terrorism as much as I am for every Pakistani,” to afghan media members.
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Afghan Defence Attache to UK during his visit to London. PHOTO: ISPR
The team, which includes journalists from renowned Afghan media, visited Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, Ministry of Commerce, Higher Education Commission, Frontier Corps headquarters in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, National Security Advisory and ISPR, where representatives of local media were also present.
The visit is expected to enable the visiting media delegation in better understanding of Pakistan’s perspective and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region for sharing in Afghan media.
Afghan media team calls for greater cooperation to fight terrorism
PHOTO: ISPR
A 13-member Afghan media delegation arrived in Islamabad on Friday, stressing for greater cooperation based on mutual trust rather than blame game to purge the two countries of terrorism
According to the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) the aim of the visit is to let the Afghan media know efforts made by the government of Pakistan on war against terrorism, which is a common threat to both the neighbouring countries.
Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor gave the visiting team a detail briefing about the Pak-Afghan border and efforts have been made so far.
Afghanistan takes up Pakistan’s border fencing with UN
DG ISPR also shared the details of meeting of Afghan Defence Attache in the United Kingdom with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his recent visit to London.
The visiting delegation told that Gen Qamar, while expressing his views said, “Every Afghan is dear to me as every Pakistani, I am as hurt for every Afghan who is a victim of terrorism as much as I am for every Pakistani,” to afghan media members.
Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Afghan Defence Attache to UK during his visit to London. PHOTO: ISPR
The team, which includes journalists from renowned Afghan media, visited Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, Ministry of Commerce, Higher Education Commission, Frontier Corps headquarters in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, National Security Advisory and ISPR, where representatives of local media were also present.
The visit is expected to enable the visiting media delegation in better understanding of Pakistan’s perspective and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region for sharing in Afghan media.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Pakistan welcomes Britain’s desire to join CPEC
April 7, 2017
Trump says ‘what Assad did is terrible,’ ...
April 7, 2017
Man hacks daughter to death for ‘honour’ ...
April 6, 2017
Humanitarian ships rescue over 700 migrants in ...
April 6, 2017