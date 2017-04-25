Tuesday , 25 April 2017
Afghan media team calls for greater cooperation to fight terrorism

Afghan media team calls for greater cooperation to fight terrorism
A 13-member Afghan media delegation arrived in Islamabad on Friday, stressing for greater cooperation based on mutual trust rather than blame game to purge the two countries of terrorism

According to the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) the aim of the visit is to let the Afghan media know efforts made by the government of Pakistan on war against terrorism, which is a common threat to both the neighbouring countries.

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor gave the visiting team a detail briefing about the Pak-Afghan border and efforts have been made so far.

Afghanistan takes up Pakistan’s border fencing with UN

DG ISPR also shared the details of meeting of Afghan Defence Attache in the United Kingdom with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his recent visit to London.

The visiting delegation told that Gen Qamar, while expressing his views said, “Every Afghan is dear to me as every Pakistani, I am as hurt for every Afghan who is a victim of terrorism as much as I am for every Pakistani,” to afghan media members.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Afghan Defence Attache to UK during his visit to London. PHOTO: ISPR

The team, which includes journalists from renowned Afghan media, visited Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, Ministry of Commerce, Higher Education Commission, Frontier Corps headquarters in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, National Security Advisory and ISPR, where representatives of local media were also present.

The visit is expected to enable the visiting media delegation in better understanding of Pakistan’s perspective and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region for sharing in Afghan media.

